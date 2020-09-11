1/
Liam Doberstein
Liam Doberstein

Oshkosh - An Angel wrote in the Book of Life, "Liam James Doberstein was born August 31, 2020 and welcomed into heaven September 3, 2020." The Angel whispered as he closed the book and a tear fell down his cheek, "Too beautiful for Earth."

Liam James Doberstein was born at Aurora Hospital, Oshkosh, WI to Mason & Jenna (LaFontaine) Doberstein. Three days later, he passed peacefully in the loving arms of his parents. Liam was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Russ & Louise Thompson, Jack R. LaFontaine, maternal uncle Thomas E. Thompson, paternal great-grandparents Lee & Ruby Doberstein, Gordon & Christine Werner.

He is survived by his parents, Mason & Jenna, Maternal Grandparents Paul & Betsy LaFontaine, Paternal Grandparents Dawn Doberstein, Jim & Kathy Doberstein. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private service for the immediate family is planned for later this year.

Mason and Jenna would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Children's Hospital NICU for the abundance of care and compassion given to Liam in The Meadow's pod during his short stay. Thank you for being Liam's advocates and caregivers, as well as to us.

To Our Dearest Liam James- We want you to know how much you are loved by your Mommy & Daddy. In only a few short days, our fierce love for you couldn't keep you here, because God knows we pleaded with Him to let you stay. You wrote your name across our hearts and forever it will stay. It is not goodbye, Liam, instead it is and forever will be, until we are together again. All our Love, Mommy & Daddy.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
