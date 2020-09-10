1/1
Lieselotte H. Wenhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lieselotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lieselotte H. Wenhardt

Oshkosh - Lieselotte H. Wenhardt passed away peacefully Sunday morning September 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Lasson Germany to the late Hans and Else (Bußler) Sass on May 15, 1937.

Lieselotte came to the United States on May 13th,1952 on the ship General Hersey. The Lord graciously provided her a faithful and loving companion for 57 years in her husband, Andreas, whom she married on June 26, 1954 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, WI. The Lord blessed their marriage with the gift of 8 children; Ingrid, Joachin, Rosina, Heidi, Martin, Peter, Lisa, and Christine.

Lieselotte worked many places, but most enjoyed working at the Franciscan Courts, where she was able to speak in German to the fellow residents. She had a talent for knitting, sewing, and cooking. She loved to listen to German music and dance. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren playing her favorite game Mensch Argere Dich Nicht, which she always seemed to win. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and was in the Grace Quilting Club.

Lieselotte is survived by her children, Ingrid (Richard)Meilahn, Joachin (Joni Chew)Wenhardt, Rosina Wenhardt, Heidi Wenhardt -Cook, Martin (Shelley) Wenhardt, Peter (Paula) Wenhardt, Lisa (Pete) Wenhardt , and Christine Wenhardt -Gauger; grandchildren, Renee and Michele (Miah); Tiffany and Carissa; Scott (Kam), Christopher (Elda), and Wendy (Scott); Benjamin (Emma), Bianca, and Amanda (Nate); Heather, Adam, Kylie, Nikita and Martin II; Brittany (Jason), Emily (Tyler), and Nick (Will); Michael; Katarina (Eric), and Brock; and 17 great grandchildren, with two on the way. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Waldemar.

Private family services will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved