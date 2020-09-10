Lieselotte H. WenhardtOshkosh - Lieselotte H. Wenhardt passed away peacefully Sunday morning September 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Lasson Germany to the late Hans and Else (Bußler) Sass on May 15, 1937.Lieselotte came to the United States on May 13th,1952 on the ship General Hersey. The Lord graciously provided her a faithful and loving companion for 57 years in her husband, Andreas, whom she married on June 26, 1954 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, WI. The Lord blessed their marriage with the gift of 8 children; Ingrid, Joachin, Rosina, Heidi, Martin, Peter, Lisa, and Christine.Lieselotte worked many places, but most enjoyed working at the Franciscan Courts, where she was able to speak in German to the fellow residents. She had a talent for knitting, sewing, and cooking. She loved to listen to German music and dance. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren playing her favorite game Mensch Argere Dich Nicht, which she always seemed to win. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and was in the Grace Quilting Club.Lieselotte is survived by her children, Ingrid (Richard)Meilahn, Joachin (Joni Chew)Wenhardt, Rosina Wenhardt, Heidi Wenhardt -Cook, Martin (Shelley) Wenhardt, Peter (Paula) Wenhardt, Lisa (Pete) Wenhardt , and Christine Wenhardt -Gauger; grandchildren, Renee and Michele (Miah); Tiffany and Carissa; Scott (Kam), Christopher (Elda), and Wendy (Scott); Benjamin (Emma), Bianca, and Amanda (Nate); Heather, Adam, Kylie, Nikita and Martin II; Brittany (Jason), Emily (Tyler), and Nick (Will); Michael; Katarina (Eric), and Brock; and 17 great grandchildren, with two on the way. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Waldemar.Private family services will be held at a later date.