Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
830 S. Westhaven Drive
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
830 S. Westhaven Drive
View Map
Liliana Marie Schuh Obituary
Liliana Marie Schuh

Oshkosh, WI - Liliana Marie Schuh, almost 4 months old, passed away on November 3, 2019 at Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa as a result of 2 hydroxy glutaric aciduria types D and L. She was born on July 13, 2019, daughter of Michael A. and Erin M. (Hawley) Schuh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Liana on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive with the Rev. Matthew Rappl as celebrant. A time of visitation and support will be held for the family on Friday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund will be established. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Fiss and Bills-Poklasny Funeral Homes.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
