West Bend - Lillian M. Brewer, age 93 of Hancock, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1926. She was born in Oshkosh but moved to Milwaukee after marrying Edward. She worked for over 30 years as a custodian for the Shorewood School District.

Lillian is survived by her son, Dennis (Denise) Brewer; grandchildren, Kim (Andy) Bilda, Carrie Brewer, Lindsay Brewer, Duane Brewer and Jake Brewer. Further survived by four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brewer, and her son, Duane Brewer.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 23 to May 24, 2020
