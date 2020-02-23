Services
Boulger Funeral Home
123 10Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 237-6441
Fargo, ND - Lillian Gauderman, Fargo, ND, died February 17, 2020.

Lillian was born on December 14, 1919 in Luverne, ND, the daughter of Thomas & Theodora(Egge) Vigesaa. Lillian married Ed Gauderman on January 8, 1944, in Jamestown, ND. They farmed in the Kensal area until their retirement in 1977. They resided in Jamestown, ND and Oshkosh, WI for some of their retirement years. She has resided in Fargo since 1998.

Lillian is survived by four children: James(Audrey) Grafton, ND, Jerry(Vonnie) Shell Lake, WI, Marianne(Hartley) Daku, White City, SK, and Diana(James) Lemmer, Oshkosh, WI; 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her husband; parents; five brothers and four sisters.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
