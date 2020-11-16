Sister Lillian Louise MartellOshkosh - Sister Lillian Louise Martell, 95 years of age, died on October 31, 2020 at SSM Franciscan Courts, Oshkosh, WI.Sister Lillian Martell was born to Joseph Alexander and Rose (Konshak) Martell on August 11, 1925, in Menasha, Wisconsin and named Lillian Louise. She was the eighth of 10 children; 4 brothers and 5 sisters.Sister Lillian Louise entered the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother on December 19, 1947. She professed first vows on August 12, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI receiving the name Sr. M. Alphonse. She professed her Final Vows on August 12, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI and celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1975 in Rome, Italy; her Golden Jubilee in 2000 and her 60tth Jubilee on June 6, 2010 in Oshkosh, WI.As a Sister of the Sorrowful Mother, Sister Lillian served as a teacher in the following schools: Mother Perpetual Help School, Milwaukee, WI; St. Mary Catechetical Center, Denville, NJ); Madonna School, Sharpsburg, PA; St. Francis Borgia School, Cedarburg, WI St. Patrick's School, Estherville, IA; Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Wichita, KS; St. Mary's School, Bakersville, WI; St. Gregory School, Philips, WI; St. Mary's School, Tomahawk, WI)\. She served in leadership position both on the Provincial level in Milwaukee, WI and on the Generalate level in Rome, Italy. She worked in several ministries in Rome, Italy (Scuolo Tecnici Elettronici Dell Esercito and Pallotine Generalate)from 1975-1998. She returned to the U.S. in 1999, where she worked at the Thompson Community Center in Appleton, WI as a teacher/tutor of Italian /English until her retirement to SSM Franciscan Courts in Oshkosh, WI on September 20, 2010.She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rose Martell; by her brothers Richard, John, Elmer and Paul and her sisters Melania, Florence, Rose, Lorraine and her identical twin sister, Sister Christina who was also a Sister of the Sorrowful Mother. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian burial has been celebrated at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Oshkosh, WI with Rev. Tom Long officiating.