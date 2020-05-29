Lillian M. Brewer
Oshkosh - Lillian M. Brewer, age 93 of Hancock, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1926. She was born in Oshkosh but moved to Milwaukee after marrying Edward. She worked for over 30 years as a custodian for the Shorewood School District.

A memorial service for Lillian will take place at Noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Lake View Memorial Park chapel, 2786 Algoma Blvd. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Social distancing will be enforced.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
