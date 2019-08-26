|
|
Lillian M. Putzer
Ripon - Lillian Monica Putzer, age 87, of Ripon, WI passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center.
Lillian was born on May 5, 1932 in Mt. Calvary, WI, the daughter of Alois and Gertrude (Nett) Schneider. On June 4, 1955 she married Ronald Moderow, who passed away on November 12, 1956. She later married Thomas Putzer on August 13, 1960 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ripon. Lillian was a homemaker for most of her life, but also had worked at Green Giant and The Advertisers in Ripon. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Lillian enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, and most of all cherished her time with her family. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Lillian is survived by her husband, Thomas Putzer; daughter, Vicki (John) Floros; son, Joe (Linda) Putzer; grandchildren, Kent (Tiffani) Floros, Kyle Floros, Casey (Deirdre) Floros, Amanda Sweet, Ashley Sweet, Kayla Putzer, and Matthew Putzer; great-grandchildren, Anderson, Brooks, Wesley, Lincoln, and Callen Floros; four sisters, Irene Miller, Katie Nest, Mary Jane Salm and Barbara Mickleson; two brothers, Vern (Joan) Schneider and George (Pat) Schneider; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Davis and Karen Schneider; nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Alois and Henrietta Putzer; her first husband, Ronald Moderow and his parents, Herbert and Mabel Moderow; two brothers, Robert Nett and Ferd Schneider; sisters-in-law, Janice Moderow and Cleora Nett; brothers-in-law, Tom Davis, Dan Mickleson, Eugene Miller and Donald Nest; Godchildren, Pam Nest and Clyde Nett; nieces and a nephew.
Visitation for Lillian will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A Memorial Mass for Lillian will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon, with Father Davies Edassery officiating. Inurnment will follow at Loper Cemetery in the Town of Ripon. A memorial is being established in Lillian's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 26, 2019