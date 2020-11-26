Linda Devall
Oshkosh - Linda Devall, age 64, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born May 23, 1956, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then later in life moved to the Upper Peninsula where she worked at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base as a dispatcher. She then attended Northland Bible Institute before moving to Oshkosh in 1984 to attend the School of the Scriptures at Wyldewood Baptist Church where she met her lifelong friend and companion David Carpenter.
First and fore most Linda loved Jesus and her life showed it! She loved going to music and historic events, like Echoes of the Past, Sawdust Days, the farmer's market; and her favorite musician is Ed Sheman, who is a fantastic fiddle player, she would scream when Edy played the "Orange Blossom Special". Linda enjoyed long car rides listening to her favorite music on a windy summer night. She could always be found with a book in her hand, either Christian romance or a civil war theme. Linda loved teaching children's Bible class and sign language. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her best friend and companion, David Carpenter; her siblings, Ronald (Judith) Devall, Susan (John) Hickerson, Anita (Thomas) Liubakka, Bradley (Lori) Devall, Gerald (Harriette) Devall; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceding Linda in death were her parents, Rexford and Doris (Mulder) Devall.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Wyldewood Baptist Church 3030 Witzel Ave. Oshkosh. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Rushford Cemetery. Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne is assisting with arrangements.
