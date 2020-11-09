Linda R. Babcock
Oshkosh - Linda R. Babcock, 62, of Oshkosh, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1958 in Ontonagon, MI, the daughter of George and Miriam Luoma. On June 30, 1984 she married William E. Babcock. Linda owned and operated Starseed Jewelry and Gifts. She enjoyed writing, reading and being a hobbyist: jewelry making, painting, sewing and planting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her cats.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; two daughters, Tina Rodriquez and Cathy (Tony) Immel; two grandchildren, Brianna and Caleb Immel; three siblings, Kathy (Bill) Kaurala, Marv Luoma, and Jim (Marie) Luoma; niece, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Special thanks to the staff at Aurora Medical Center for all the care, comfort and medical attention given to Linda during her stay (and her family during those last hours).
A time of visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Avenue in Fond du Lac. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.