Linda Ross
Linda Ross

Omro - Linda L. Ross passed away July 23, 2020 at her home, with her children by her side. She was born February 3, 1953 to Alvin and Irene Krueger.

Linda loved to see her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, needlepoint, and watching her television programs, of which game shows and soap operas were her favorite. Linda was a fan of Wisconsin sports teams, she loved to watch the Packers and the Badgers play whenever she had the opportunity. She also enjoyed going on scenic car rides and visiting with friends and family and caring for her two cats, Abigail and Ms. Kitty.

Surviving Linda are her children, Scott (Kristy) Ross, Loretta Ross, Melvin Ross Jr., and Michael Ross; grandchildren, Dakota Ross, Talin Ross, Dalton Ross, and Summer Ross; great-grandchild, Brock; sister, Sharon (Jim) Bessette, niece, Annie Bessette, and many other nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Alvin and Irene; and her husband Melvin Ross Sr.

A private service has been held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Vince Lombardi Cancer research center, especially the radiation department for all the care they gave Linda.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 27, 2020
My mom was a wonderful woman and I will miss her so much. I know that you will always be with me but I wish you were here in body not just spirit. Love you dearly mom.
Loretta Ross
Family
