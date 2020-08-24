Linda Sitzberger

Linda SitzbergerOshkosh - Linda K. Sitzberger passed away August 22, 2020. She was born May 4, 1971 to Barbara and Richard J. Sitzberger.Linda had a positive energy about her that lit up the room, and made people smile. She spent many hours coloring and drawing at home. She loved all animals and her favorite color was purple.She is survived by her mother, Barbara Sitzberger; aunt, Jean Bloechl; siblings, Lori (Jason) Geffers, and Richard F. (Lori) Sitzberger; uncle, Roger (Debbie) Bloechl; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Preceding her in death are her father, Richard J. Sitzberger; her Grandma and Grandpa Bloechl, and Grandma and Grandpa Sitzberger.Linda will be buried at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to the Oshkosh Humane Society.