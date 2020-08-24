1/
Linda Sitzberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sitzberger

Oshkosh - Linda K. Sitzberger passed away August 22, 2020. She was born May 4, 1971 to Barbara and Richard J. Sitzberger.

Linda had a positive energy about her that lit up the room, and made people smile. She spent many hours coloring and drawing at home. She loved all animals and her favorite color was purple.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Sitzberger; aunt, Jean Bloechl; siblings, Lori (Jason) Geffers, and Richard F. (Lori) Sitzberger; uncle, Roger (Debbie) Bloechl; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her father, Richard J. Sitzberger; her Grandma and Grandpa Bloechl, and Grandma and Grandpa Sitzberger.

Linda will be buried at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please considering donating to the Oshkosh Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved