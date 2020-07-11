Oshkosh - Linton "Mex" B. Guenther, age 61, passed away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center on July 7, 2020. Linton was born to the late Cyril and Juanita (Recendez) Guenther on August 23, 1958 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.In his early years, he worked for the Oshkosh Foundry as well as had his own painting business. He then worked for Morgan Doors until they closed their doors. Linton then started working for Bemis and was there until his passing. He was a member at Christ Lutheran Church.Linton enjoyed music, drinking beer with his friends, and having a good time. He was an avid Packer fan; so much so, that if you were watching the game at his house, you were not allowed to talk until the commercials. And everyone knew that you better not call him because he was not going to answer the phone. Linton was also a passionate conservationist, a gun enthusiast, and he loved fishing, camping, and gardening.Linton is survived by his son, Kyle Guenther-O'Brien; his grandson, Elliott B. Guenther; his sister, Nita Guenther; as well as many cousins and friends.In addition to his parents, Linton was preceded in death by his infant son, Bryan Guenther.A funeral service for Linton will be held at Noon on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside location, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Rev. Connie Weiss officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.