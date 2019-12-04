|
Lloyd Henry Buss
It is with great sadness that the families of Lloyd Henry Buss announce his passing on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the age of 91 years young. Lloyd will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 14 years, Sharlene Bopp-Buss, son Brad Buss (Cynthia), daughter Peggy Sue Dunigan, along with Vaughn Bopp (Sheryl), Shawnee Bowman (William), Timothy Bopp and grandchildren Brandon (Sandra), Megan, Kelsey (Kevin), Alyssa (Benjamin), Austin (Olivia), Ashley, Dana, and Sara. He will also be fondly remembered by his collective seven great grandchildren. Lloyd was predeceased by his father, mother, sister and first wife Joyce.
As Lloyd's purpose in life was discipleship, so shall be his legacy.
Matthew 28:18-20
18 Then Jesus came to them and said, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age."
A Memorial Service in memory of Lloyd will be held sometime in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The or Torchbearers International.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019