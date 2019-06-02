Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Oshkosh - Lois Agnes (Scheinert) Becker, age 91, passed away peacefully May 29, 2019.

She was born in Oshkosh on January 3, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and parents Edward and Martha Scheinert. She is survived by her four children Cathy (Gary) Dahlke, Susan (Neal) Eichman, Daniel (Liz) Becker, and Mary Jo Becker; and 3 grandchildren Laura, Kristina and Thomas Becker.

She lived her entire life in Oshkosh. Graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1946. Married Eugene on February 4, 1950.

In addition to being a full-time mother, she volunteered at Peace Lutheran Church, worked at the Oshkosh Clinic, Klines department store, Miles Kimball, and Wisconsin Bell Phone Company. She attended Peace Lutheran Church for her entire life.

Funeral services will be at Peace Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm Tuesday June 4th, with visitation before from 12-1. Burial will be private, family only.

She enjoyed flower gardening

Loving mother and grandmother - cherished the time spent with family

She baked and cooked throughout her life (we'll all miss the Krautkuchen).

The family would like to thank the staff on 2/West at Aurora Hospital and the staff at Aurora Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Lois.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 2, 2019
