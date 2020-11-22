1/
Lois Haskamp
Oshkosh - Lois Fifi (Lentz) Haskamp, 93, of Oshkosh passed away on November 20, 2020 at Eden Meadows. She was born on March 19, 1927 to the late Alphonse and Irene (Arsenome) Lentz. She worked as a Quality Control Specialist at Kimberly Clark for much of her life.

She enjoyed traveling with her late husband Jack. They traveled the world and were on every continent including Antarctica.

Lois is survived by her son Stephen (Karen) Rothenbach, grandson Christopher (Jodi) Rothenbach, and great-granddaughter Sydney Rothenbach.

A private service will be held for Lois on December 1st 2020 and she will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Eden Meadows for the care provided for the last three years.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
