Lois Knaggs
Oshkosh - Lois M. Knaggs, age 79, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on February 13, 1940 the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Sosnoski) Steinert. On May 14, 1960 she married her husband of 59 years, Neil Knaggs in Oshkosh. Lois was baptized as well as a life-long member of First English Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading and entertaining family and friends. Lois will be remembered for the love she had for her family, they meant so much to her.
She is survived by her husband, Neil; children: Mark (Jeff Hetrick) Knaggs of North Carolina, Randal (Carla) Knaggs and their children: Christopher (Amanda), Adam (fiancée, Ashley Belitz) and Travis (fiancée, Katie Challoner) Knaggs, all of Oshkosh; Jodi (Lawrence) Ginnow of Oshkosh, Terry Knaggs and his children: Clarice, Chloe and Charlie, all of Oshkosh; great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Isabella of Oshkosh; sister; Karen (Randy) Domer; brother, Jeffrey (Vicki) Steinert; brothers-in-law: Charles Knaggs and James (Cindy) Knaggs; sister-in-law, Joyce Steinert; and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Debra Kay; brother, Charles Steinert; and stepsister, Betty Steinert Knopa.
A celebration of Lois' life will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Malevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge #292, 175 W. Fernau Ave., Oshkosh. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Nonweiler, Dr. Dar, Nurse Tracy Bliske, the staff of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, and Ascension Hospice, especially Carrie, all for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019