1/1
Lois Krumenauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Lois L. Krumenauer, age 89, passed away October 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born to Joseph and Lucille Youngwirth on November 27, 1930 in Oshkosh. After graduating from Oshkosh High School, Lois married Kenneth Krumenauer on August 4, 1950. They were both members at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Main Street and Lois was very active in the church. During her working years, she worked at JCPenney's as a clerk. She enjoyed doing activities such as cross stitching and golfing. She even joined a group of women called The Nine -Holers, who continued golfing much later in life. She also loved working jigsaw puzzles with her friends at Zion Apartments.

Lois is survived by her two sons, Steven (Mary P.) and Rick (Amy) Krumenauer; grandchildren Andy, Eric, Terin, Matthew, Annie, Benjamin, Jim, Michelle; 20 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Kathy) Youngwirth, Tom Zillges.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Joseph Youngwirth and Lucille (Lester) Zillges; and brother, Donald (Pat) Youngwirth.

Private graveside service will be held by the family. Burial take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved