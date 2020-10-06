Lois Krumenauer

Oshkosh - Lois L. Krumenauer, age 89, passed away October 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born to Joseph and Lucille Youngwirth on November 27, 1930 in Oshkosh. After graduating from Oshkosh High School, Lois married Kenneth Krumenauer on August 4, 1950. They were both members at Saint John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Main Street and Lois was very active in the church. During her working years, she worked at JCPenney's as a clerk. She enjoyed doing activities such as cross stitching and golfing. She even joined a group of women called The Nine -Holers, who continued golfing much later in life. She also loved working jigsaw puzzles with her friends at Zion Apartments.Lois is survived by her two sons, Steven (Mary P.) and Rick (Amy) Krumenauer; grandchildren Andy, Eric, Terin, Matthew, Annie, Benjamin, Jim, Michelle; 20 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Kathy) Youngwirth, Tom Zillges.Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Joseph Youngwirth and Lucille (Lester) Zillges; and brother, Donald (Pat) Youngwirth.Private graveside service will be held by the family. Burial take place at Lakeview Memorial Park.