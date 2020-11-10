Lois M. Sullenberger Schmidt
Lois M. Sullenberger Schmidt, age 88, (AKA Muff, known by her friends and family) went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020. Lois was born on February 2, 1932 to the late Francis and Florence (Small) Sullenberger.
On February 4, 1950, Lois married Carl Cooper Jr. who preceded her in death on June 5, 2017. Together they had four children, Cheryl (Daniel) Long of Kentucky, Steven (Joyce) Cooper of Bellefontaine, Ohio, Pam (Randy) Strickland of Wisconsin, and Penny Davis of West Milton, Ohio.
Lois graduated from Sidney High School in 1940. After living in Sidney most of her life, she moved to Oshkosh Wisconsin where she met and married Carlton Schmidt (Schmitty) and they had 26 wonderful years together until his death on November 28, 2014. Lois enjoyed reading books written by Louis L'Amour, they both loved their dog Odie, traveling, boating, camping, fishing and coming back to Ohio to visit family and friends. His children are Lucyann Schmidt (Maurice Wright) of Kenosha Wisconsin; James (Debra) Schmidt of Madison Wisconsin and granddaughter, Charise Wright. After Schmitty's death Lois moved back to Sidney to be close to her family.
Lois has nine grandchildren, Jamie Long, Daniel Long Jr, and Kelli Long, April Tippie, Heather Trainer, Stacy Hafeman, Rachael Driscoll, Brandon Davis and Ryan Rosen.
Nineteen great-grandchildren, Rebecca Long, Daniel Long III, Hunter Long, Wyatt Long, Mya Long, Gage Thomas-Sharp, Taylor Long, Morgen Thomas, Tyler Thomas, Chase Trainer, Sara Hafeman, Ben Hafeman, Mason Link, Clayton Link, Carson Link, Emma Davis, Silas Davis, Lochlin Rosen and Kaden Rosen.
Four great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Link, Zayleigh Beale, Averie Thomas, Aunalee Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
While living in Oshkosh Wisconsin, Lois attended Christ Lutheran Church, where she assisted in making blankets for the homeless, visiting and administering communion to the churches shut-ins. Lois had several close friends in Oshkosh, Jackie, Sharon and Chris. Upon returning to Sidney, Lois attended Pasco United Methodist Church with her daughter Cheryl.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carlton Schmidt, sister, Theresa Morris, brother's Terry Sulllenberger, Donald Sullenberger, Edward Sullenberger and great-grandson Wesley Trainer.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Nitos Dobles officiating. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice, Sidney, Ohio in Lois's memory.
Per Gov. DeWine's request, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.