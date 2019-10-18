Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
Lois Marlene Oostra


1933 - 2019
Lois Marlene Oostra Obituary
Lois Marlene Oostra

Winneconne - Lois Marlene Oostra went to her heavenly home while holding her husband's hand on the morning of October 16, 2019. Lois was born on January 11, 1933, to Henry and Ella Boeve. Being a member of a large farm family in Hull, Iowa, work came at an early age. Tending to farm chores, cooking, cleaning, and caring for younger children were a part of daily life. Lois was lucky enough to attend Hull High School where she was a member of madrigal and choir. Her sweet voice was a part of her school and her church. Lois graduated from Hull High School in 1951. In November of 1952, Lois and William "Bill" Oostra became full partners in life. Lois was much more than a farm wife. Pitching in wherever work needed to be done, bringing lunch to the field, or having the pot of coffee or a cold drink of water for those who stopped by to visit were all part of a day. Children and grandchildren quickly learned to take their shoes off by the door or they would lovingly get chased out by the vacuum cleaner with her saying, "Get, get, get!". Lois loved to spend time watching and feeding birds and taking care of the beautiful flowers on the farm. She lived for her family and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her legacy includes her husband, William Oostra; sons: Rick (Peggy) Oostra and Verlyn (Nancy) Oostra; daughter: LuAnne Ujazdowski; grandchildren: Melissa (Jorge) Saint Geours, Chance Ujazdowski, Lindsey (Quinn) White, Valerie (Brian) Baumgart, and Jennifer Oostra; great-grandchildren: Giovani and Aiden Saint Geours, Trenton Baumgart, and Dean and Ruby White. We are also grateful for John and Roberta Pruchnofski, their daughters Bailey, Lizzie, and Katie, along with the many neighbors and friends that blessed Lois's life.

We would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Kimberly Berg and her staff, ThedaCare At Home/Hospice, and the angels at Cherry Meadows.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Monday at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Rose McCurdy officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
