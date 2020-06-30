Lola "Kay" ConnorsOshkosh - Lola "Kay" Catherine Connors, age 77, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 in Oshkosh, WI. She was born February 22, 1943 to William and Louise Kolaske.Kay married Donald V. Connors on November 24, 1978. She worked as a case manager for many years until retirement in 2000 with Winnebago County. In their 38 years of marriage, Kay and Don enjoyed motorcycling, archery, bowling and shuffleboard. Kay was also an active member of her church, participating in many activities.She is survived by her daughters, Quinn (Robert) Hurt, Brenda (Jim) Martin; daughter-in-law, Dianna Donner; grandchildren, James (Kara) Martin, Chelsie (Joe) Martin, Sam (Lisa) Donner, Grace (Brandon) McGowan; great grandchildren, Zen and Sadie Stone; sister, Cherie (Dave) Smoody; brother, William (Carrie) Kolaske; brother-in-law, Robert S. Nagler; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and her beloved puppies Ruby and Sophie.Lola is preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Kolaske; husband, Donald V. Connors; son, Rodney S. Donner; and sister Karen J. Nagler.A visitation will be held from 2pm to 5pm on Friday July 10, at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon Street, Oshkosh WI. A Private family service will be held.A memorial in Kay's name is being established.Special Thank you to Jane Brook, affectionately known as Granny Jane, and the staff at Aurora Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Kay and her family during her final days.