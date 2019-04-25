|
Lorenz Prochnow
Markesan - Lorenz Edward Prochnow, was called home to be with our Lord April 21, 2019, at the age of 99 years, 9 months, and 29 days. He was affectionately known as "Pa" by many of his family and friends. Pa was both a warrior and a gentle man, a unique combination.
He was born June 23, 1919 in Green Lake County, the son of Edward and Lillie (Graff) Prochnow. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan- baptized there in 1919 by Reverend E.B. Schlueter, and also confirmed at St. John's by Reverend George Kobs in 1933.
He was united in marriage to Neoma Adeline Mathweg (daughter of Carl and Emma Lamonski Mathweg) on October 5, 1941.
Lorenz was a combat veteran of WWII, serving as a tank driver in the 5th Armored Division under the command of General Patton. He saw action beginning in France a few days after "D-Day", and ending in Germany… also including The Battle of the Bulge. In retirement, he was an active member of the Markesan Historical Society and St. John's Seniors.
He is survived by his son, Dennis (Carolyn) Prochnow of Markesan; granddaughter, Shannon Prochnow of Oshkosh; grandson, John (Jessica) Prochnow of Spring Hill, Kansas; step-granddaughter, Leah (Jeremy) Jackowski of Princeton; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Quinn Prochnow, and step-great-grandchildren, Jordy and Brady Jackowski. He is also survived by his dear friend of over 20 years, Susan Abendroth of Markesan.
He is further survived by his brother, Milton Prochnow and sister, Loraine Lohrey, both of Markesan, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward and Lillie; wife, Neoma; brother, Milan Prochnow; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Grams, Helene Prochnow and Marion Prochnow; and brothers-in-law, Leland Grams and Lavern "Charlie" Lohrey.
Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 65 W. Catherine St., Markesan on Saturday, April 27 from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jason Jobs officiating. Burial will follow at Markesan Memorial Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 25, 2019