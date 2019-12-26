Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church)
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church)
corner of Oregon St.
Oshkosh, WI
Resources
Loretta E. Miller

Loretta E. Miller Obituary
Loretta E. Miller

Oshkosh - Loretta E. Miller, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Oshkosh. Loretta was born on July 5, 1936 to the late Howard and Agnes (Belka) Reeder. She married Sidney Miller on August 23, 1958 in Plainfield, WI. They were happily married for 61 years. Before her retirement Loretta worked at a bakery for many years.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband; Sid Miller, two sons; Kevin (Nila) Miller and Todd (Jane) Miller, one grandson; McCartney John Miller, one brother-in-law; Richard Eiden.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents; Howard and Agnes Reeder, and her twin sister; Lorraine Eiden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Loretta on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11am in St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church) on the corner of Oregon St. and W. South Park Ave. in Oshkosh with the Rev. Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10am until the time of Mass.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
