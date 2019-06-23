Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Loretta June (Wesco) Kriegel


Oshkosh - Loretta June (Wesco) Kriegel, 92, died on Saturday, January 26, 2019 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was born on June 30, 1926 in Huntington County, Indiana to Leslie Joshua and Ella May (Roberts) Wesco. She married Robert D. Kriegel on September 21, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa and together they raised their foster son William Nowak and sons Robert D. Kriegel II and Randy N Kriegel. June managed the bakeries at Kohl's grocery stores for many years but was particularly known for her years of community service. June was very involved in foster care, Foster Grandparents and ADVOCAP.

June is survived by her sons William Nowak, Menasha, Wisconsin, Robert D. Kriegel, Bath, Michigan and Randy Kriegel, Thomasville, North Carolina. She was loved by her grandchildren, Christine Paulik, Winneconne, Debra Klug, Iowa, Seth Kriegel, Thomasville, North Carolina, Anne (Kriegel) Bosken, Altoona, Pennsylvania, Grace (Kriegel) Wilson, Thomasville, North Carolina and Paige Elizabeth Kriegel, Heaven. L June is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11am at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 402 Waugoo Ave. on Saturday June 29, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10am until the time of the service. Interment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019
