Loretta Zelke
Oshkosh - Loretta Lee Zelke, age 76, of Oshkosh passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born in Oshkosh on December 6, 1943 the daughter of Leo and Helen (Stelter) Ruedinger. She married Richard Zelke on July 20, 1963. Loretta was a faithful member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. If you could only see her house! You would see how much she loved to sew & crochet.
After Dad died she filled her days with sewing, quilting, Senior Center day trips, casinos, Appleton PAC, the Fireside, and her backyard. She also loved it when invited on vacations to Mexico (which included parasailing with her granddaughters), visiting Lori in Florida, and two trips to Disney World.
She was very lucky to have neighbors who cared and helped out. She was very appreciative and so were we!
Loretta is survived by her son, David Zelke of Oshkosh. Three daughters, Lynette (David) Gee of Oshkosh, Lori (James) Dolan of Venice, FL and Lisa (Phil) Levine of Oshkosh. Four grandchildren, Michael Zelke, Haley Gee, Sarah Gee and Jim Levine. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard in 1999, one sister, Janice and a brother-in-law, Guy Jones.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church at 830 S. Westhaven Drive. Father Anil Polumari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Committal services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020