Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
1963 - 2019
Ripon - Lori Endeward, age 55, of Ripon, WI passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI.

Lori "was born in the wagon of a travelin' show...," not really, just a line from one of her favorite songs by Cher. Lori was actually born in Ripon on November 26, 1963, the daughter of Wayne and Rose (Cangelosi) Endeward. After graduating from high school she went on to attend Florida Culinary Institute, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree. While living in Florida she worked at the Miami Herald and later with Jeanne Bice at the Quacker Factory. Most recently she worked at Accurate Controls in Ripon. Lori loved and was passionate about her time volunteering at Saving Sully Dog Rescue in Winneconne, WI. She cherished her time with her family and friends, and everyone that knew Lori loved her. She will be dearly missed.

Lori is survived by her mother, Rose Marie Endeward; daughter Kyla Rose Ott; brother, Scott Endeward; aunt, Bernice "Bunny" Endeward all of Ripon, WI; and cousins, Ranee Henderson of Ripon, WI and Patty (Wayne) Heidel of Omro, WI. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne "Hubcap" Endeward and fiance, Joe Pederson.

Visitation for Lori will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

A memorial service for Lori will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Reverend Robert A. Fictum officiating. A memorial is being established in Lori's name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
