Lori Fields
Oshkosh - On July 12, 2019, Lori L. Fields, 54, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully surrounded by just a few of the many people she loved so dearly. Lori was born May 3, 1965 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. Lori graduated from Oshkosh North High School, and then attended the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Services.
Lori had a passion for working with youth. She loved and cared for the children of Oshkosh as if they were her own, often being referred to as a "second mom". Lori began working as a counselor at Camp Hiwela, where she met some of her lifelong friends. Lori provided respite care for participants of United Cerebral Palsy and Camp Sandy Wheels throughout college. In June of 1990, Lori began working at the Boys and Girls Club, where she stayed for the remainder of her life. Lori was well known for creating meaningful programming in the community to meet the ever-changing needs of those she served. She was loved and is deeply missed by her coworkers, friends, Club youth, and their families. Her impact in the community will be felt indefinitely. She leaves behind an entire community who will miss her infectious smile along with her warm and welcoming personality.
Lori is survived by her parents: Darlene and Terrence Sr. of Oshkosh; siblings: Brenda Fields and Terrence Fields Jr., both of Oshkosh.; foster daughter: Ryane (Alan) Luciano and granddaughter: Rylie Luciano of Colorado Springs; aunts and uncles: Marilyn McGarry, Sally Fields, Danny (Jean) Fields, Mike (Mary) Verkuilen, Dolores Verkuilen, and Evelyn Verkuilen; her honorary families: Glenn Chase and Greg Hamilton, Kimberly "Gonzo" Hagelbarger, The Reed Family (Amy, Greg, Amelia, Max, Elliot), The Schwalbe Family (Wendy, Keith, Kayla, Katie, Karley), The Stelzner Family (Jenny, Aaron, Brittany, Zac, Shannon), and The Wilcox Family (Jamie, Jean, Jessica, Jordan, Jayce); and countless other friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 9:00am until noon at First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St. in Oshkosh. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Timothy Greenwald will be held immediately after visitation. A reception and celebration of Lori's life will follow at the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh would be appreciated.
Lori's family would like to thank the oncology and nursing staff at Ascension hospitals for their compassionate care and persistence in helping Lori fight. The family would also like to thank everyone who surrounded Lori in love through her journey. A special thanks to Amy, Kim, Jenny, and Amelia for the special care in her last days and throughout her treatments. She NEVER fought alone.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 15 to July 17, 2019