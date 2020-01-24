|
|
Lori J. Pries
Oshkosh - Lori J Pries, 55, of Oshkosh passed away on January 21, 2020 after a tough battle with cancer. Lori was as strong as they come, and one of the sweetest souls to walk this earth. She will be dearly missed by Alan Pries (husband) David Frank (son) Lisa Frank (daughter) Gavin and Easton (grandsons) and so many close friends and family.
Services will be held at Emanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan St., Oshkosh, on Monday, January 27th. Visitation starting at 11am and service to follow at 1pm.
Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020