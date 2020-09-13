Oshkosh - Lorinda Leona (Slife) Heft, 94, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, September 11th, 2020. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.Lorinda was born on February 12th, 1926 in Sheboygan Falls, WI. Born to the late Walter and Ester Slife. On June 4th, 1944 she married the love of her life Jesse Heft. They raised a daughter, Jennice (Jenni) and a son Dennis. She worked and retired from SNC Manufacturing.She loved her family and watching football, especially the Green Bay Packers. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and going to the casino with her son and daughter-in-law.Lorinda is preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law David, siblings Elenora, Arvilla, Barbara, Darwin, and Vern.She will be missed by her children Jennice (Heft) Brearley; Dennis (Beverly) Heft. Her siblings Curt (Sherry) Slife; Gloria Slife; Delores Knox. Her grandchildren Terri (John) Morth; Todd (Terri) Brearley; Tamie Childers; Tuesday (Phillip) Grundy; Tina (Eric) Nygaard; Taylor Brearley; Lucas Brearley; Miaha Curry; Casey (Jana) Heft; Corey (Jill) Heft; Dan (Traci) Munro and Kurt Munro. She will also be missed by many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will be especially missed by her dog Ham.A service for Lorinda will be held at First English Lutheran Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11AM. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.The family would like to thank Ascension hospice for their assistance and support in this very difficult time.