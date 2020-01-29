|
Lorna Holtz
Oshkosh - God called Lorna Jean Holtz's soul from this earth to Himself in Heaven Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020, at the age of 84 years. She was born on October 16, 1935, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Herbert G. and Meta L. (Pommeraning) Holtz. Lorna married and had two sons.
A graduate of Theda Clark School of Nursing, Lorna was employed by Mercy Hospital, as an LPN, for eight years and later was employed for twenty years at Oshkosh Care Center. She was a kind, caring, and patient person with a very dry sense of humor and a quick wit.
She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, crocheting, and reading her Bible. Lorna enjoyed being able to live quietly and privately in her own home, with the help of Brandon and Jacob, she was able to live in the home she loved.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert T. Ristow and Randy L. Ristow; her grandchildren, Brandon Ristow, Jacob Ristow, and Sofia Ristow; and two nephews, Paul (Jan) Holtz and Alan (Karen) Holtz. Preceding Lorna in death are her parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Nancy Holtz.
In keeping with Lorna's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private graveside gathering will be held later. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
My soul belongs to God because He gave my soul to me, and it is His to have and hold for all eternity!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020