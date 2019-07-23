|
Lorraine Dumais
Oshkosh - Lorraine H. Dumais, age 97, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 at Bethel Home. She was born on September 1, 1921 in Iron River, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Alma (Treichel) Dumais. She became a child of God through Holy Baptism on November 10, 1921 and was Confirmed in the faith on April 14, 1935. We look forward to seeing her with Jesus in the Resurrection!
After graduation from Oshkosh High School, she attended Oshkosh Business College. She was a retired employee of Wisconsin Public Service Corporation where she worked as an executive secretary. Involved in credit union activities, she served as secretary and on the board of directors of W.P.S Credit Union and also as a secretary and vice president of the Winnebago Credit Union chapter.
A life-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lorraine was a former choir member, as well as the financial secretary for many years, and a president of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She served on numerous committees over the years and was a member of Trinity's Sociables group.
Lorraine was an enthusiastic traveler. She traveled extensively in the United States, Canada, and other foreign countries. She also enjoyed creating and sewing treasured craft items for her friends and church bazaars.
Lorraine is survived by a very special family, Pastor Mark Meier and his wife Karla, their children, Mark (Sarah) Meier, Jr., Angela (Josias) Marin, Janalee (James) Kite, and Nathan (Sarah) Meier, their grandchildren, Amelia and Sean Meier, Dominique, Sionie, David and TiJo Marin, Johnathan, Natalie, Jakob, Elaina and Lydia Kite. Lorraine is further survived by second cousins Daniel Dumais, Mary (Jay) Stolpa, Carol Dumais (Joseph DiNardo), Lynn Dumais (Kenneth Dumais - deceased), Christine Ogrizovich, Donna Olivarez, Doreen Thurow and Donald Dumais, and third cousins Kristin Lisak, Diane Dumais Cook and Robert Dumais. Lorraine had many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Laverne Dumais.
A funeral service for Lorraine will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 370 Bowen St., Oshkosh with Pastor Mark Meier officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
Memorials for Lorraine may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 23 to July 25, 2019