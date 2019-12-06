|
|
Lorraine L. Sams
Madison - Lorraine Lois Sams, 89, of Oshkosh, beloved Mother and Wife, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1930 in Oshkosh, a daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Sucher) Ruh. Lorraine and Jack Sams Sr. were happily married for 53 years. He preceded her in death along with their son Jack Sams Jr.
Lorraine is survived by her five children; Craig Sams of Boston, MA, Linda Sams of Kenosha, WI, Gail Riederer, of Fondulac, WI, Sharon (Chip) Heinemann, of McFarland, WI, Kelly (George) Kroeninger of Madison, WI. She is further survived by her thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Lorraine was a teacher and educator in the Oshkosh School District for more than 35 years. She founded the after-school tutoring program, Students Advancing In Learning (SAIL) for which she received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was a recipient of the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Award for Excellence In Education. Lorraine was Teacher of the Year in 1991-1992 and honored with the Lorraine Sams Day in Oshkosh. She dearly loved her children, including all of her students, and had a soft spot for babies and toddlers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Oshkosh Public Schools After-School Tutoring Program. Please contact Cheryl Fowler, at the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, (920) 426-3993 or email at [email protected]
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church) 519 Knapp Street Oshkosh, WI 54902 with Father Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. A private burial will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019