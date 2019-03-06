|
Lorraine Marks
Berlin - Lorraine (Lori) Marks, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Juliette Manor, Berlin.
Lori was born on September 17, 1923 in Spencer WI to John and Theresa (Hardinger) Fischer. She was one of 12 siblings growing up on the family farm. At age 18 she moved to Milwaukee and that is where she met her first husband Theodore (Ted) Friedl. They were united in marriage on June 18, 1949 at St. John's Catholic Church, Marshfield. They lived in Milwaukee where Ted worked as an Auditor for the Hostess Company. His work moved them from Milwaukee to St. Louis, MO then to Mount Prospect, Il.
It was there that they got together with a group of friends and would take annual golfing trips to the Green Lake area. Lori and Ted loved the area and decided to build their retirement home on Mascoutin Golf Course in the late 70's. Ted passed away suddenly on June 4, 1981. Lori made Berlin her permanent residence in 1982.
In 1985 she met Edward (Ed) Marks and they were married on September 23, 1986 at St. Stanislaus Church in Berlin. Together they had many happy times with family, friends and of course golfing. Ed died on July 11, 2012.
Lori was proud to be a devoted wife of two U.S. Marine Corps husbands. She loved spending time with her families and grandchildren. In her early years she worked at Kohls Grocery Store & Fanny Mae Candies. She also volunteered many hours at hospitals and nursing homes. She was an avid bowler, captain of her team in Mount Prospect but golf soon became her passion. She was a member of the Mascoutin Ladies League for over 32 years including being part of the NEWGA contingency of Berlin. Lori continued to golf recreationally into her 90's. After Ed passed, she got involved in the Berlin Senior Center where she made many special friendships playing cribbage, attending exercise class and dinner outings.
She is survived by 6 step-children, Carol Henderson of Mobile, AL, Joe (Leslie Temme) Marks of Black Mountain, NC, Mary (Ramzi) Jreidini of Wayne, PA, Mike (Mary) Marks of Berlin, Jim (Pam) Marks of Berlin and Joan Marks of Fishkil, NY. 6 step-grandchildren Eddie (Megan) Jreidini of Washington DC, Michael Jreidini of Philadelphia, PA, Katelyn and Sam Marks of Berlin, Amanda Marks and Brittney Marks Pappas of Fishkil, NY, 1 brother John (Rita) Fischer, and 3 sisters Joann Brown, Jenny (Jim) Sternweis all of Marshfield and Betty Klawitter of Wisconsin Rapids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, 2 brothers Ervin and Robert Fischer, 5 sisters Marie Dietrich, Rosie Rupaner, Theresa Sydow, Marcella Gliniecki, Annie Fischer and nephew/godchild Kevin Klawitter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Wiecki Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a Parish Rosary at 6:45 p.m. and also on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery of Milwaukee
The family would like to thank Dr. Cynthia Fisher, the staff at Juliette Manor, Theda Care Hospice, Theda Care Medical Center of Berlin and Patriot Place of Berlin for their compassionate and attentive care for Lori and also all of her dear friends, neighbors and especially Mary Hopfensperger, who were always there to cheer and comfort her.
A memorial has been established in her Memory.
For more information and to view the tribute video, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 6, 2019