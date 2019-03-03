|
Lorraine Olson
Oshkosh - Lorraine M. Olson, age 93, passed away February 28, 2019, at Oakwood Manor in Oshkosh.
Lorraine was born November 19, 1925, in Cable, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Danish parents, Ernest and Christine (Larsen) Thannum. She graduated from Hayward High School in 1943 and continued her education at River Falls State Teachers' College with degrees in English Literature and Education. Her teaching career took her to Edgerton, WI, Santa Paula, California, Eau Claire and Mauston, WI. She was united in marriage to Gordon R. Olson in August of 1950. They both accepted teaching positions in Mauston where they raised five children; Tom, Tim, Terri, Todd, and Kristi, living there for 59 years. In 2009, due to health reasons, they moved to Oshkosh, WI to be near their children.
She will be remembered for her love of cultural arts and history and felt a good book was a joy forever. She loved music and dancing. Lorraine found much joy in frequent family gatherings especially the annual Olson Open Golf Reunion.
She delighted in being a mom to her five children, eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was a fine seamstress, quilter, and loved craft projects all of which her children benefited from. She watched the Packers and Badger games until the very end. Her loyalty and support for her family, her kindness, and her creativity in everything she did will be sorely missed.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are; her four children: Tim (Terry) Olson, Tom (Elizabeth) Olson, Terri (Steve) Wilcox, and Kristi (Richard) Murphy; her daughter-in-law, Belinda Olson; her ten grandchildren: Bethany, Clare, Grace, Charlie, Christopher, Kiira, Emily, Sarah, Alex, and Joey; and her six great-grandchildren: Hadley, Soren, Brendan, Elin, Samuel and Gwyneth.
She is survived by one sister-in-law Rosalie Thannum. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Gordon; son, Todd; grandson, Ryan; brother, William Thannum; and two sisters, Genevieve Hahn and Eris Miles. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Burial will be at Forest Hills Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.
A special thank you to the Oakwood Manor and Heartland Hospice, and for their love and care given to Lorraine. The family asks that should friends and relatives wish to honor her memory, they do so by supporting the Mauston Deena Hatch Library or a library of their choice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 3, 2019