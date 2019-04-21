|
|
Louis Britten
Oshkosh - Louis "Lou" Anthony Britten, died on Friday April 5, 2019, following a long illness. He was born January 5, 1945, to Maurice and Helena (Prell) "Billie" Britten in Wausau Wisconsin. Lou attended catholic schools through high school. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in nursing. After graduation he worked at Wausau Hospital in the emergency room where he had the respect of the doctors. They encouraged him to go to medical school, but he declined because he hated chemistry. Prior to his retirement he worked at the Wisconsin Resource Center in Oshkosh.
Lou is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Karen Britten; three children, Nicole Merrick, Jeff Britten, and Michael Britten; grandchildren, Lydia Hanson, Evelyn Hanson, Mauretta Hanson, Autumn Merrick, and Corein Britten; and niece, Pam Dougherty.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jenny Hanson; sister, Maureen Isom; grandson, Christopher Britten; and a nephew Sean Isom.
In 1986 he married the love of his life Karen Kramer who was employed at the Winnebago Mental Health Hospital where he met her. Together they had a son Michael.
Visitation will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home, 1025 Oregon St. Oshkosh, on Friday April 26, from 5:00 to 7:00pm with a celebration of his life following. Lou has been cremated per his wishes.
Many thanks to Mercy Medical Center and Staff for all their care over the last ten years. Thanks to Lakeland Care and their staff for all their help and caring. Thanks to Dawn who helped Lou over a five-year period providing him with all the care he needed. He once stated that having Dawn help him "was like having a second wife to fuss about." Dr Curtis Radford gave Lou the best medical care over the years. Many thanks go out to Donna the nurse practitioner and the rest of the caring staff at Edenbrook Nursing Home. To the Oshkosh fire and police departments for their help over the last years, always remaining professional the many times he needed help getting up off the floor.
Pam - Thanks for bringing the music of Pink Floyd into his room. I know it was some of his favorite music.
Thanks to both Lou's sister, Helena Romero, and his niece Pam for their visit from California. I know he knew you were both there and enjoyed your visit. "Bless you both."
Please feel free to wear casual clothing, I know Lou would like that.
Be at Peace sweet heart, I will never forget all the love you shared with me.
Love Forever,
Your snuggle bunny
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019