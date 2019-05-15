Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
2786 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI
Louise Beahm Obituary
Louise Beahm

Oshkosh - Louise L. Beahm, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1927. On December 23, 1948 she married Donald Beahm in Oshkosh. He preceded her in death in 2014. Louise loved to play bingo and slot machines. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Louise is survived by her children: Linda (Bob) Wink, Jim Beahm, Kathy (Larry) Peck and Tracie (Larry) Schmick; grandchildren: Jeff (Alison) Wink, Kristi (Tim) Mutuszewski, Nicole (Zac) Walls, Amy (James) Gillespie, Mike Beahm, Jennifer (Andy) Schroeder, Rick (Maryn) Beahm, Scott (Ruthann) Peck, Shari (Luke) Sweet, Kellie (fiancé, Anthony Schwochert) Schmick and Kayla (Wes) Schmick; and 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; and son, Tom.

A visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh with Deacon Pat Gelhar officiating, followed by inurnment.

The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospice, especially Jenny, for their care and compassion. Further, a special thank you to Lisa and her caring staff at Arborview Manor for the wonderful relationship they had with Louise.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 15, 2019
