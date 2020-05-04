Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lakeview Memorial Park
Louise Covill


1942 - 2020
Louise Covill Obituary
Louise Covill

Oshkosh - Louise Ann Covill, age 78, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1942 the daughter of the late Edward and Vivian Covill. She worked at the Berlin Foundry for many years and retired from Mercy Medical Center. She greatly enjoyed family, gardening, collecting ladybugs and the Packers. Louise will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Louise is survived by and her memory will be cherished by two children: Laurie Davis and Larry Wendlandt; four grandchildren: Amber, Mike, Tony and Corey; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Eugene (Betty) Covill.

A private family service will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 4 to May 6, 2020
