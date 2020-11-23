Louise Schang
Oshkosh - Louise Schang, age 79, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh.
Louise was born May 26, 1941, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Paul Roland and Frances (Schneider) Clune I. She graduated from high school and went on to further her education at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, MI for two years and then the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, completing her BA and Master of Library Science degree. On July 10, 1965, Louise married William Schang in Ann Arbor, MI. She worked as an Archivist at Ripon College and as a children's librarian in the Princeton School District.
Louise was an avid weaver and talented artist. She enjoyed traveling, reading, going to folk music festivals, spending time with close friends and special time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey W. (Karen Hoffmann) Schang of Appleton, WI; three grandchildren, Kayla and Dylan Schang and Cameron Schang Hoffmann of Appleton, WI; one brother, Joseph M. (Margaret) Clune of Shelby, MI; three sisters-in-law, Bernadine Clune of Streamwood, IL, Marilyn (Dan Mihalo) Varas of Issaquah, WA and Barb (Jerry) Zielinski of Okemos, MI; nieces and nephews, Alison Clune of Riverdale, MD, Adam Clune of Columbus, OH and Paul Roland Clune III and Chris (Melissa Davis) Varas of Bellevue, WA and Matthew (Kristen) Varas of Wyoming, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Frances Clune; husband, William Schang; brother, Paul Roland Clune II and in-laws, Jacob and Helen Schang.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ripon College, Schang Family Visiting Writers Fund, P.O. Box 248, Ripon, WI 54971.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com
to send online condolences.