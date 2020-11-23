1/1
Louise Schang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Schang

Oshkosh - Louise Schang, age 79, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh.

Louise was born May 26, 1941, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Paul Roland and Frances (Schneider) Clune I. She graduated from high school and went on to further her education at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, MI for two years and then the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, completing her BA and Master of Library Science degree. On July 10, 1965, Louise married William Schang in Ann Arbor, MI. She worked as an Archivist at Ripon College and as a children's librarian in the Princeton School District.

Louise was an avid weaver and talented artist. She enjoyed traveling, reading, going to folk music festivals, spending time with close friends and special time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey W. (Karen Hoffmann) Schang of Appleton, WI; three grandchildren, Kayla and Dylan Schang and Cameron Schang Hoffmann of Appleton, WI; one brother, Joseph M. (Margaret) Clune of Shelby, MI; three sisters-in-law, Bernadine Clune of Streamwood, IL, Marilyn (Dan Mihalo) Varas of Issaquah, WA and Barb (Jerry) Zielinski of Okemos, MI; nieces and nephews, Alison Clune of Riverdale, MD, Adam Clune of Columbus, OH and Paul Roland Clune III and Chris (Melissa Davis) Varas of Bellevue, WA and Matthew (Kristen) Varas of Wyoming, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Frances Clune; husband, William Schang; brother, Paul Roland Clune II and in-laws, Jacob and Helen Schang.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ripon College, Schang Family Visiting Writers Fund, P.O. Box 248, Ripon, WI 54971.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved