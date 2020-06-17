Louise SchmuhlFormerly of Berlin - Louise G. Schmuhl, age 94, formerly of Berlin, died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lee Memorial Hospital in Cape Coral, FL.She was born February 27, 1926, in Berlin, WI, the daughter of George and Margaret Eagan Gneiser. Louise was a 1943 graduate of Berlin High School and attended Oshkosh Business College. On September 6, 1952, she was united in marriage to John Schmuhl at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake.Louise lived in the Berlin & Ripon areas before moving to Florida in 1967. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Berlin and current member at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Fort Meyers, FL.She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Douglas) Williams; seven grandchildren, Steven, Michelle, Anne Marie, Preston, Angela, Heather & Luke; several great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Gneiser; and nieces and nephews. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John; two daughters, Marilyn and Sally; brother, Alvin (Shirley) Gneiser; and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, Father David Greenfield officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral chapel from 12:30 until the time of the service. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Louise Schmuhl, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com