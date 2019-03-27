|
|
Oshkosh - Lowell "Robin" Robbins II, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. Robin was born on October 24, 1939, the son of Marjorie and Lowell Robbins. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and attended MATC and Milton College majoring in accounting. He married Audrey Wasco at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Along with his brother-in-law, Mark, Robin worked at the family business, ROBBINS RESTAURANT, from his early teens until the sale of the restaurant. Robin always looked forward to autumn when he could go duck hunting with his constant and faithful companions Boomer and Chance. Bowling was one of his greatest passions. He bowled on two teams at Rev's with, as he put it, 'a hell of a great group of guys'. Robin spent many a summers up in Door County at the "Ranch". After his retirement he was then able to travel to many states with Montana being his favorite. Robin served on the Board of Directors of the Butte des Morts Conservation Club, an organization that was near and dear to his heart.
Robin is survived by his wife Audrey; children: Lowell III "Dale" (Carol), Jodie (John) Cornell, Renee (Dave) Baron, and Kendall (Jessica); five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Mark Hoegh. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gloria Hoegh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. noon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, with Fr. Luke Ferris officiating. A time of visiting and sharing memories will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Butte des Mort Conservation Club in Robin's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Park View Health Center for their exceptional care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 27, 2019