John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Neshkoro - Lowell L. Schroeder, age 67, of Neshkoro was called to his heavenly home on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Lowell on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. and also on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10-11:00 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.

A funeral service will follow the Friday visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Neil Wilson.

Burial will follow the service at the Hustisford Cemetery

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
