Lual M. Liabwill
Oshkosh - Lual M. Liabwill, age 19, of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly on August 18, 2019. He was born on October 11, 1999 in Khartoum, Sudan, the firstborn son of Mayak and Ava Lual.
Lual attended Lourdes Academy and went on to graduate from Oshkosh West High School in 2018. He was currently attending UW Fox Valley. He loved playing basketball at the 20th Ave Oshkosh YMCA and enjoyed fishing, gaming, and hanging out with his friends. He was known as a jokester and had a great sense of humor. Lual was liked and loved by everyone who knew him. The smile and heart of this young man warmed the lives of many.
He is survived by his mother, Ava Lual, father, Mayak Lual, his grandmothers Atchuket Deng and Rosa, and his six siblings, Michelle, Benjamin, Sarah, Naomi, Adhieu, and Malith Liabwill.
Mass of Christian Burial for Lual will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament-St. Mary Site with Rev. Jerry Pastors officiating and Lucy Bona and Pastor John Hobbins participating. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's on Saturday from 3 p.m. until the time of mass. Burial will take place at Riverside Catholic Cemetery, 1901 Algoma Blvd, at 9:30 am on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 23, 2019