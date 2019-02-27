|
Lucas "Lukie" John Valdez
Oshkosh - Lucas "Lukie" John Valdez, age 16, of Oshkosh, WI passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by family on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Lucas was born on January 2, 2003 in Neenah, WI.
Lucas was diagnosed with a rare condition called Sanfilippo at the age of 4 years. This condition, also referred to as Childhood Alzheimer's, may have robbed Lucas of his ability to walk, talk, and eat in his later years, but it never robbed him of his infectious smile and laugh. He had a smile that could literally light up a room.
Even though Lucas had a disability, he never stopped enjoying every minute of his precious life. His favorite things in life were holidays (especially Christmas), swimming in his auntie's pool, snuggling on his daddy's chest, hanging out at the neighborhood parties, going for walks with his puppy Lily, soaking in his hot tub and going to school. He most favorite activity in life was spending time with his family. He loved his family members so much, especially his younger brother Logan.
Another passion in Lukie's life was spreading Sanfilippo awareness. He loved all of the Lukie's Legacy events which raised approximately $300,000 for Sanfilippo research over his life span. These events were a fun way for Lucas to spend time with other Sanfilippo children, his family, his friends and his community. He was well known throughout Oshkosh. He made a lasting impression on everyone that he came in contact with. He was so loved and will be missed terribly.
His family would like to thank the many caregivers who have come into his life. These caregivers have shown him love, respect and compassion. They will always be a part of the Valdez family.
Lucas leaves behind his parents, Christopher and Jill (Schroeder) Valdez, his brother, Logan Valdez, his grandparents, Daniel and Sharon Valdez and John and Linda Schroeder, his aunts, LeeAnn Valdez and Kristine Folletz, his uncle and aunt, Kirk and Kelly Farber, his cousins Emma and Violet Farber and his recently added Hammen family members. He also leaves behind his special grandma, Kathleen Owens, and many, many, many great aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his "Nana", Lavon Schroeder, and his great grandmother, Marie Tollard.
The Funeral Service for Lucas will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11am in St. Raphael the Archangel Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI and on Friday at the church from 9:30am until the time of service.
Following the funeral there will be a celebration of Lukie's life at Rev's Bowl Bar and Grill.
The Valdez family would like to thank everyone for their continuous love and support over the past 16 years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 27, 2019