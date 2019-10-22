|
|
Lucille Bankert
Oshkosh - Lucille D. Bankert age 98 passed away on October 9, 2019 at The Waterford in Oshkosh. She was born July 11, 1921 to Paul and Isabel (Sabott) Dietzo.
She had been employed at several offices and retired from American Excelsior Co. She had done volunteering at St. Vincent's (now St Jude's) church, at Lourdes HS, and at Father Carr's Place 2B.
She married Martin Bankert on Dec.17, 1982. He preceded her in death June 1989.
She was a life long member of St. Vincent's church (now St. Jude) and was a 60 year member of the National Catholic Society of Foresters. She also belonged to FOSC.
Her survivors include 2 daughters,Carol Knight and Linette (Thomas)Larson, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren and many step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents,and one son-in-law Marvin Knight.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Waterford for their kind and loving care. We would also like to thank the many staff members of Heartland Hospice who tended to her needs as her health declined.
Per Lucille's request a private family service will be held on October 26, at St.Vincent Church. Burial will be at Calvary cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019