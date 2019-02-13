Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church
corner of 6th and Knapp Streets
Oshkosh, WI
Butte desMorts, WI - Lucille E. Klug, age 107 of Butte desMorts, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on June 19, 1911 a daughter of and the oldest of seven children to the late Matt and Grace (Reichenberger) Matsche. She attended business college and was employed by Universal Motors, Badger Lumber and the Telephone Company working as a bookkeeper. She married Eugene Klug on April 16, 1941 and sold merchandise for Lake Church Leather with her husband. They traveled to many states together working for the business. He preceded her in death in 1988.

She is survived by and her memory will held by nieces, nephews, many friends and her neighbors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Lucille on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ammar Alzoubi and all of the staff at Aurora Medical Center for their care and concern for Lucille.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019
