Lucille Grace (Lou) Jung
Oshkosh - Jung, Lucille Grace (Lou) age 80, of Oshkosh, WI was called home to heaven on February 21, 2019 with family holding her hand. Lucille was born the 10th of 11 children to Wilfred and Elmire (Bourgeois) Oursso in Luling, LA.
Lucille was loved dearly by those who knew her, but especially by her children and grandchildren. In her final days, her hospital room was filled by all of her children and their spouses, all eleven grandchildren and their spouses, and 4 of her great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her dry, irresistible sense of humor. Even as her health failed, her ability to make those around her laugh was with her to the end. She enjoyed the simple things in life. A Coca-Cola, a murder mystery book, or a shopping trip to TJ Max or Goodwill were all it took to make her happy. She was the best Nana Banana in the world!!
Lucille is survived by one brother, Wilfred, her five children, Laura (Dave) Arnold, Rohnert Park, CA; Scott Neisius, Oshkosh, WI; Becki (Brian) Swenson, Hartford, WI; Sarah (Todd) Rasmussen, Omro, WI; Mike (Deanne) Jung, Ripon, WI; eleven grandchildren; Nickolaus ( Meagan) Neisius, Tabatha Neisius, Josh (Chase) Neisius, Brittany (Ben) Hahn, Brad (Lydia) Swenson, Brett (Ali) Swenson, Bethany Swenson (Brandon), Aly (Martin) Treu, Gabe Rasmussen, Michael and Sam Jung and her ten great-grandchildren; Aidan and Kellan Kohl, Brandon, Avery & Harper Neisius, Vivi Hahn, Will Swenson, Ki'ana & Curtis Martin and Aryiah Ake.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Elmire Oursso and her siblings, Odelia, Patrick, Shirley, Wilfred, Juliette, Elmire, Emma Eve, Laura and Ernest.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Living Water Lutheran Church in Oshkosh at 11 am.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nursing staff at Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh for the excellent and compassionate care they provided for Lucille and her loved ones. Additionally, they would like to thank Pastor John Dorn for his many hospital visits, as well as the spiritual care and comfort he so selflessly offered.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 27, 2019