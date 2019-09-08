Services
Lucille M. Raab


1920 - 2019
Lucille M. Raab Obituary
Lucille M. Raab

Neenah - Lucille M. Raab "Lu", age 98, beloved mother and companion passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Oakridge Gardens, Menasha. She was born in Oshkosh on December 22, 1920 to the late Louis and Margaret (Gams) Spanbauer.

Lu is survived by two daughters, Judith Raab, Appleton and Lynn (Donald) Raab McKenney, Florida and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; sisters: Marilyn Bragg, Lorraine Cowen; and brother, Stanley Spanbauer.

Private family services will be held.

For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019
