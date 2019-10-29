Services
More Obituaries for Lucille Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille (Ernst) Miller


1922 - 2019
Lucille (Ernst) Miller Obituary
Lucille (Ernst) Miller

Oshkosh - Lucille (Ernst) Miller

Lucille passed away in peace on October 28, 2019.

She was born on August 24, 1922, the daughter of Leonard and Ida Traugott of Symco, WI. She was preceded in death by a sister Mildred (Wayne) Ostwald and a brother Kenneth (Marion) Traugott.

Lucille married Lester Ernst on September 14, 1946 and made their home in Oshkosh. They had two children - Dan (Jan) Ernst and Kathy Stubblefield.

Lester passed away August 13, 1972.

On August 16, 1975 Lucille married Lester Miller of Manawa, WI. They were married at Martin Luther Church in Oshkosh and then moved to Manawa, WI. Lester Miller had eight children; Tom (Loretta), Harvey (DeeDee), Susan (Horace) Rackley, Paul (Sue), Joyce (Rick) Bauer, Sally (Dale) Miller and Fred (Kris). She was preceded in death by Tom, Susan, and infant daughter Audrey.

Lucille had 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Everyone was loved and welcomed into the family.

Lester Miller passed away June 7, 1989.

Lucille attended Oshkosh Business College. She then worked at Wisconsin Public Service as a secretary. She also worked at Miles Kimball as a typist and clerical worker for 19 years.

The family appreciated the care at Gabriel's Villa, Eden Meadows Home #2, and Aurora Hospice. Many thanks go out to her personal physician Dr. Phyllis Lee.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 2,, 2019 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church at 12 PM. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to "Martin Luther-Stained Glass Window Project"

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
