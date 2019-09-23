Services
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Doege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille R. Doege


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille R. Doege Obituary
Lucille R. Doege

Neshkoro - Lucille R. Doege, age 99, of Neshkoro, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 19, 2019 at Heartland House in Wautoma.

She was born Dec. 8, 1919 in the Town of Marion, the daughter of Gustav and Amelia (Miller) Rhode. She married Marvin R. Doege on April 9, 1955 at Zion United Methodist Church in Neshkoro. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2009.

Lucille was a graduate of Waushara County Normal School and UW-Stevens Point. She and her late husband resided on the Doege Homestead in the Town of Crystal Lake, Marquette County until 1995 when they moved to the village of Neshkoro. She taught school in Waushara, Marquette, Columbia and Fond du Lac Counties for 35 years until her retirement.

She was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and belonged to the United Methodist Women. Lucille was a member of Wisconsin and Marquette County Teachers Association along with Budsin Learn and Do Homemakers.

She is survived by three children, Rhonda (Wesley) Farr, Warrenville, IL, RoJeanne Doege, Danielson, CT and Randy Doege, Neenah; two granddaughters, Nicole (Eric) Kramer and Jasmin Floyd. She is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Dora Rhode, Grace Weaver, Mabel Case; three brothers, Gilbert Rhode, Alfred Rhode and Clarence Rhode.

Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church in Neshkoro with Pastor Larry Rieck officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the Church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her memory.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Heartland House and Agnesian Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Lucille.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now