Lucille R. Doege
Neshkoro - Lucille R. Doege, age 99, of Neshkoro, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 19, 2019 at Heartland House in Wautoma.
She was born Dec. 8, 1919 in the Town of Marion, the daughter of Gustav and Amelia (Miller) Rhode. She married Marvin R. Doege on April 9, 1955 at Zion United Methodist Church in Neshkoro. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2009.
Lucille was a graduate of Waushara County Normal School and UW-Stevens Point. She and her late husband resided on the Doege Homestead in the Town of Crystal Lake, Marquette County until 1995 when they moved to the village of Neshkoro. She taught school in Waushara, Marquette, Columbia and Fond du Lac Counties for 35 years until her retirement.
She was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and belonged to the United Methodist Women. Lucille was a member of Wisconsin and Marquette County Teachers Association along with Budsin Learn and Do Homemakers.
She is survived by three children, Rhonda (Wesley) Farr, Warrenville, IL, RoJeanne Doege, Danielson, CT and Randy Doege, Neenah; two granddaughters, Nicole (Eric) Kramer and Jasmin Floyd. She is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Dora Rhode, Grace Weaver, Mabel Case; three brothers, Gilbert Rhode, Alfred Rhode and Clarence Rhode.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church in Neshkoro with Pastor Larry Rieck officiating.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the Church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her memory.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Heartland House and Agnesian Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Lucille.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 23, 2019