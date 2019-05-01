Services
Oshkosh - Lucille A. Rennert, age 89, of Oshkosh, passed away Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center. Born on November 20, 1929, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Charles and Joyce (Young) O'Neill, Lucille married the love of her life, Richard R. Rennent Sr. on May 22, 1948. They shared almost 70 years together before his death on February 26, 2018.

A businesswoman, Lucille owned and operated Rennent's Fire Equipment Service, with her husband, for 25 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and President of Women's Ducks Unlimited. Lucille enjoyed knitting and reading, but, the time spent with her family was the most precious time of all.

Survivors include a daughter, Joyce (Drake) Siewert; a son, Richard (Katherine) Rennert Jr.; her grandchildren, Scott (Christa) Abraham, Todd (Becca) Abraham, Eric (Kelly)Flack, Jennifer (friend Sheineil) Flack, Susan (Bill) Page, Christopher (Kathy) Rennert, Joshua (Jessica) Koteski, and Sean Rennert; her great-grandchildren, Christian, Ashton, Creed, Liam, Kyleigh, Kamden, Stephanie, Ashelia, Skyler, and Noah. Preceding Lucille in death is her husband, parents, and two sisters, Margaret Carder and Mary Ann Jakobrowski.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., in Lake View Memorial Park Chapel, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Sunday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the chapel.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 1, 2019
